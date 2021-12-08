News
Iran is ready to connect electric networks to Azerbaijan and Russia
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, Minister of Energy of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian declared that Iran is ready to connect electric networks to Azerbaijan and Russia, Mehr reports.

According to Mehrabian, there are technical-economic rationales in the sector of energy cooperation of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, and Iran has launched cooperation with those countries with respect to synchronization of electric networks.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister underscored Iran’s willingness to expand relations with its neighboring country in the water and energy sectors.

Highlighting the need for expansion of relations between Tehran and Baku and placing emphasis on the water and energy sectors, he stated that both countries have great potential to increase the volume of trade and economic exchanges. According to him, work is underway to set up an Iran-Azerbaijan joint technical commission.
