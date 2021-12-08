News
Parents of missing and captured Armenian servicemen shut down road near parliament (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The parents of missing and captured servicemen, who have been holding a protest near the entrance to the National Assembly of Armenia since morning and had shut down Demirtchyan Street (street near the parliament building), wanted to shut down Baghramyan Avenue as well, but police stood in their way and didn’t let them move towards Baghramyan Avenue.

The parents told a police officer that they demand that either Alen Simonyan [Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia] receives 20 parents or personally comes down and meets with them. The parents eventually succeeded in shutting down Baghramyan Avenue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
