Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan to file two lawsuits against Armenia in 2022

Azerbaijan will file two lawsuits against Armenia in two specific directions next year, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said today, Trend reports.
“The first lawsuit will concern the amount of damage caused to the environment, and, naturally, within the framework of a number of conventions it is planned to raise the issue of damage caused to the environment in the liberated territories. The second lawsuit will be related to natural resources. Facts are being collected in regard to the illegal use and exploitation of natural resources by Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories during the occupation, and we are preparing to file a lawsuit in this regard,” he said.