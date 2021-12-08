Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.81 /$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by 1.40 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 557.22 (up by AMD 2.08), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 653.85 (up by AMD 1.06), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 356.19, AMD 28,281.35 and AMD 15,019.04, respectively.