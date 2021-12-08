News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia
Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.81 /$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by 1.40 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 557.22 (up by AMD 2.08), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 653.85 (up by AMD 1.06), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 356.19, AMD 28,281.35 and AMD 15,019.04, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)
The tour trajectory of the ARARAT Museum is designed in a way that a new emotional experience can be perceived by all five senses...
 Armenia parliament continues 2022 draft state budget debates
The draft budget was presented by the minister of finance…
 One dollar passes AMD 491 threshold in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 The Packaging of ARARAT “Nairi” Wins a Master Medal on a Famous British Competition
Around a year ago, ARARAT’s new packaging has been presented to the consumers, and very soon it recorded great success in the world’s prominent competitions...
 Switzerland launches reform project for modernization of Armenia Vocational Education System in Agriculture
A long-term development project to assist Armenia in its efforts of…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos