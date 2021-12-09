News
Meta plans to fully reopen its US offices in January
Meta plans to fully reopen its US offices in January
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The parent company of Facebook  said it will fully reopen its US offices at the end of January, but will give workers a chance to delay their scheduled return as late as June, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s new “office deferral program” is designed to give employees flexibility in coming back to offices and determining how they work, a spokesman said. The company previously offered most of its employees the option to work remotely full-time.

The office-deferral program, available to employees in the US and Canada, is meant for staffers who want to put off an office return for three to five months, but who don’t want to opt in to long-term remote work.

“For those wishing to return in January we look forward to providing a vibrant office experience that continues to prioritize health and safety. We also recognize that some aren’t quite ready to come back,” Janelle Gale, a vice president of human resources at Meta, said.
