Armenia PM: Several circumstances behind loss of Karabakh's Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher contain state secret
Armenia PM: Several circumstances behind loss of Karabakh's Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher contain state secret
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Several circumstances behind the loss of the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages of Hadrut region of Nagorno-Karabakh are state secret, and today it is necessary to refrain from making any disclosure. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions in parliament today.

According to him, Armenia has already launched a criminal case regarding the fact that the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages are now under the control of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as the capture of Armenian servicemen by the adversary. Nevertheless, as the Prime Minister stated, it never became possible to detain one of the key figures involved in this criminal case.

“Nevertheless, there are questions. Overall, I must say that the opposition, which has some ideas and interests, is formulating proposals, the responses to which may give way to different types of speculations. Many details contain state secret,” Pashinyan emphasized and refuted the allegations according to which the authorities have initially decided to transfer the mentioned villages.

“If this was the case, Armenian soldiers wouldn’t be there,” the politician said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
