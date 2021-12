Raisi, Erdogan discuss cooperation in many fields

Armenia's Pashinyan blames parliamentary opposition for delivering Nagorno-Karabakh, threatens to present evidence

Armenia PM: Even today I am ready to deliver my son in exchange of Armenian POWs

Armenia Parliament Speaker: We haven't stopped and won't stop efforts for our boys to return safe and sound

Opposition 'Armenia' faction: All statements made in parliament need to be explored and investigated comprehensively

Armenia PM: Mutual understanding was reached during meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents in Sochi

Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan continues to threaten Armenia's safety and sovereignty

Karabakh Ombudsman: 21-year-old resident of Martuni region was subjected to violence by Azerbaijanis

Armenia PM: Several circumstances behind loss of Karabakh's Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher contain state secret

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia will have railway communication with Iran and Russia via Azerbaijan's territory

Lavrov underscores need to launch demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border during talk with Mirzoyan

PM: Armenia will participate in initial meeting in '3+3' format

Joe Biden: Putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine is 'not on the table'

Armenia PM: Final status of Nagorno-Karabakh doesn't imply its independence

Assistants to deputies of opposition 'Armenia' parliamentary faction summoned to National Security Service

Armenia Parliament Speaker's meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen is over

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh issue, November 26 agreements and '3+3' format

Armenia's Pashinyan rules out possibility of provision of corridor to Baku through Armenian territory

Putin says Iran's President might pay visit to Russia

Armenia Parliament Speaker in meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen

Armenia Parliament Speaker to move to governmental mansion in Yerevan district soon

Armenia MOD has new General Secretary

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army fires at water truck of Armenian military unit in border's southeastern direction

NEWS.am daily digest: 08.12.21

Armenia MOD refutes Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian side fired at Azerbaijani army

Armenia PM refutes opposition MP's statement that government is implementing verbal agreements

Armenia President travels to Qatar

ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition MP asks finance minister about operation of Amulsar gold mine

Minister briefs UK envoy on details of justice sector digitalization

Armenia opposition new MP is sitting with her back to parliament sessions’ hall

Armenia MFA draws OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s attention to UN International Court of Justice orders

Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia

Armenia frontline furnishing in progress (PHOTOS)

10 captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan 4 days ago are questioned

Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan to file two lawsuits against Armenia in 2022

Azerbaijani MFA: Yerevan transmitted mine maps to Azerbaijan 3 days before ICJ's decision

Iran is ready to connect electric networks to Azerbaijan and Russia

Armenia parliament holding secret ballot for election of Audit Chamber member

Yerevan law enforcement manages to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue

Russia Prosecutor General congratulates Armenian counterpart on his birthday

Armenia revenue committee chief meets Iran customs service head at Meghri border checkpoint

Yerevan police apprehending protesters who are blocking Marshal Baghramyan Avenue

Parents of missing and captured Armenian servicemen shut down road near parliament (LIVE)

Azerbaijan, Turkey FMs discuss ‘3+3’ cooperation platform with participation of other regional countries

Attachment imposed on Armenia ex-defense minister Ohanyan, ex-President Sargsyan's former security chief’s properties

Film about Artsakh is submitted for competition at Golden Globe Awards

US congressmen approve about $ 770 billion draft defense budget for 2022

Russia reports 30,752 new COVID-19 cases

Chile parliament approves same-sex marriage bill

168.am: Border demarcation, delimitation commission members arrive in Armenia on board Russia MOD plane

Joint statement: Armenia officials’ statements on captives pose obstacles to human rights activities

Armenia parliament continues 2022 draft state budget debates

Copper price remains almost unchanged

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Legislature adopts amendments to law on Armenia citizenship

Armenia National Assembly passes bill on amendments, addenda to Civil Code

410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman in Paris, speaks about Azerbaijan genocidal policy after recent war (PHOTOS)

World oil prices falling

Armenia FM to head for Paris

Missing, captured soldiers’ families spend night at Armenia legislature entrance

Karabakh President stresses role of Russia peacekeeping mission

Newspaper: Who is accountable for Armenia losing at International Court of Justice?

Armenia PM sending delegation to Paris

Police bring in forces near Armenia parliament building

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party’s plan works against it in local elections

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries’ FMs issue statement on Karabakh conflict

Putin, Biden task to continue Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine

NEWS.am daily digest: 07.12.21

Kazakhstan First President notes Russia’s role in resolving Karabakh conflict

Armenia opposition MP: We are launching legal process of National Assembly speaker's resignation

Fight occurs in Armenia legislature

Armenia legislature deputy speaker from opposition: We are at preparatory phase for rallies

Armenia parliament speaker claims video with his remarks on captive Armenian soldiers was edited

MFA: Armenia urges Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions

Legislature speaker: Criminal case will be launched against Armenian soldiers who laid down their weapons, surrendered

4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Dejavu: Parliament speaker says Armenian captive soldiers no longer exist for him

National Assembly holding urgent discussion on Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Armenia legislature majority blocks opposition draft statement on border delimitation

Armenia ex-defense minister on border delimitation: Authorities say 'we negotiate whatever we want'

US embassy of Armenia on local elections: We note reports of pressure against opposition candidates

Ombudsman in Paris, briefs France colleague on Armenian captives in, war crimes of Azerbaijan

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction plans to launch urgent parliamentary debates on POWs in Azerbaijan

Karabakh President pays tribute to 1988 Spitak earthquake victims

Pentagon discusses situation on Russia-Ukraine border

240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US Air Force plans to develop 2 new secret combat drones

Wreath laid in Gyumri on behalf of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Ombudsman provides details from Azerbaijan shooting at Karmir Shuka village of Artsakh

Armenia parliament session kicks off with minute of silence

Newspaper: As always Armenia citizens chose individuals over ideas in elections

Armenia remembers victims of 1988 earthquake

Newspaper: Armenia gets more than $11M from international organizations, several countries for Covid prevention

Seven die in Zanzibar after eating exotic food

Turkey and Qatar discuss possibility of joint operation of airport in Afghanistan

Development of warm relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of UAE priorities

Israel tries to convince US to strike Iranian targets

Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State discuss normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan