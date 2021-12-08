News
Wednesday
December 08
Armenia PM responds to allegations about reaching verbal agreements with enemy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There haven’t been verbal agreements. It’s hard to picture something more absurd than that. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to allegations that deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Rustamyan made during the question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today.

The deputy particularly accused him of reaching verbal agreements with the adversary during the negotiations and keeping them secret. Pashinyan assured that there hasn’t been any verbal agreement and referred to this allegation as absurd.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
