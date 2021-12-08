Armenia PM: Even today I am ready to deliver my son in exchange of Armenian POWs

In the beginning, you said all prisoners of war are equal for you and you are ready to deliver your son in exchange of the prisoners of war, and then you said it is necessary to conduct an investigation to see whether being captured is a crime or not. This is what member of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Elinar Vardanyan said when she addressed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials.

“Now make a decision. The parents of prisoners of war are standing outside and waiting for your response. At the end of the day, what is your stance on the prisoners of war? Is the subject closed?” she said.

In response, Pashinyan said the following: “Even today, I am ready to deliver my son in exchange of the prisoners of war. During the election campaign, we made the proposal through official and non-official channels, but there was no response.” Pashinyan added that every case of capture needs to be investigated.

“Efforts are made for their return every day, but this doesn’t mean there won’t be investigation after their return,” he said.