Armenia's Pashinyan rules out possibility of provision of corridor to Baku through Armenian territory

Azerbaijan will not be provided with a corridor through Armenian territory. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, responding to a question from deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly Artur Khachatryan.

The deputy particularly listed four criteria for organizing interstate transportation, the existence of which rules out the ‘corridor’ logic. “Those four criteria are the availability of Armenian border guards on the border, customs control by Armenian customs officers, inquest into any incident on the mentioned road by Armenian law-enforcement officers and the construction of all possible communications at the expense of the State Budget of Armenia,” the deputy clarified.

In his turn, Pashinyan declared that all these criteria will be observed, even though he has certain reservations with regard to the first one. “For instance, there are no Armenian border guards on the Armenian-Iranian border. The road through Syunik Province needs to be under Armenia’s sovereignty and be within the scope of Armenian legislation,” the head of government said, adding that this also concerns the railway road.

According to Pashinyan, the government is currently considering a few options for opening motorways and communications. As far as the railway is concerned, it concerns the Yeraskh-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz route. Pashinyan voiced hope that decisions will be made quickly and certain consensus will be reached during discussions.