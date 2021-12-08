Armenia MOD has new General Secretary

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has signed a fixed-term employment contract with Hamlet Batikyan to hold the temporary position of General Secretary, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.
Yesterday, by the decision of Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, Batikyan was relieved of the post of Head of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister. On August 3, Batikyan was relieved of the post of General Secretary of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, and the next day, he was appointed Head of the Office of then Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan who, after being relieved of the post of minister, was appointed Deputy Prime Minister. Now Batikyan is moving to the Ministry of Defense, which is currently under the direction of Suren Papikyan.