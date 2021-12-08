Armenia Parliament Speaker in meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan is meeting with ten relatives of Armenian prisoners of war and missing servicemen in parliament. This is what Spokesperson of the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsovinar Khachatryan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This morning, the relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen gathered near the entrance to the National Assembly and were waiting for parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan. Yesterday a video was posted on the Internet in which Alen Simonyan said for him the prisoners of war don’t exist and that they put their weapons down, escaped and became captives.

After waiting for Simonyan near the entrance to the parliament building for a few hours, the relatives decided to shut down Baghramyan Avenue with the demand that Simonyan approach them. They told the presses that the representatives of the parliament had told them that Simonyan could receive two relatives, but the latter were against this and decided to shut down Baghramyan Avenue.

After a short while, the police opened the road, and then government officials started answering deputies’ questions in parliament. Only after this did the parliamentary speaker receive the relatives of the prisoners of war and missing servicemen.