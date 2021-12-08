Armenia PM: Final status of Nagorno-Karabakh doesn't imply its independence

The final status of Nagorno-Karabakh doesn’t definitely imply its independence. Besides that, a territory for holding a referendum in regard to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh was not recorded during the negotiations. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to questions from deputies during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to the Prime Minister, as a result of certain propaganda, an opinion has been formed in the Armenian public that ‘the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh’ definitely implies independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. “Who said that? Final status means a certain final status. I have already talked about the institution of referendum and the traps that lie within a referendum. For instance, during the process of negotiations, it was envisaged that the Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh would also participate in the process. There was initially an issue of a share of potential participation of the Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh in the referendum. I would also like to call your attention to the fact that during the process of negotiations and in the existing documents, it has never been recorded that the potential referendum will take place in Nagorno-Karabakh. There are many subtleties here,” Pashinyan clarified.