Lavrov underscores need to launch demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border during talk with Mirzoyan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During a talk with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov underscored the need to launch the activities for demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as quickly as possible.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the talk, the special focus was on implementation of the agreements that the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia reached on November 26, 2021 in Sochi. “The Russian side places emphasis on the need for speedy launch of the activities for demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, with delimitation in the future, as well as moving the agreements reached within the scope of the Trilateral Task Force for unblocking of transport and economic links (co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia) to the practical level.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
