Thursday
December 09
Raisi, Erdogan discuss cooperation in many fields
Region:Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on Wednesday to stress joint and serious cooperation in the fields of economy and fighting terrorism, Mehr reports.

"The main way to fight terrorism is to respect the sovereignty of countries, and considering the brilliant history of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism, we welcome the cooperation of all countries in the fight against terrorism," President Ebrahim Raeisi told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday on the phone.

Emphasizing the importance of Tehran-Ankara relations in the economic and trade fields, Raisi noted, "Soon, with the holding of a joint meeting in Tehran, the development of cooperation will enter a new phase."

Erdoğan further emphasized the holding of joint cooperation meetings between Tehran and Ankara and underscored that "soon, with the holding of a joint meeting in Tehran, the development of cooperation will enter a new phase."
