Opposition 'Armenia' faction: All statements made in parliament need to be explored and investigated comprehensively

The process has already been launched, and many statements, including the statements made from the podium in parliament need to be explored and investigated comprehensively. This is what secretary of the parliamentary faction of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance Artsvik Minasyan said during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, commenting on the allegations that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made today.
The Armenian premier particularly accused the opposition of serving the interests of Azerbaijan and offered his opponents to sue him, adding that this will help create conditions to disclose the enemy’s agents. “In essence, it is necessary to launch a criminal case. All false and manipulative statements need to serve as a ground and occasion for institution of a criminal case,” Minasyan said, referring to the ambiguous statements that the Prime Minister has made in the past.