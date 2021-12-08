News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Mutual understanding was reached during meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents in Sochi
Armenia PM: Mutual understanding was reached during meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents in Sochi
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Mutual understanding of the unblocking of transport communications was reached during the meeting with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on November 26 in Sochi. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

However, according to the Prime Minister, the Azerbaijani side violated the reached agreements. Pashinyan particularly commented on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s recent statements that the Armenian side needs to state the time limits for opening of the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’.

“In Sochi we had a mutual understanding, and I affirm all that I talked about during the meeting. All that I have said was confirmed in the statement that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued yesterday. I expressed that stance, and a certain agreement was reached in regard to that stance,” Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos