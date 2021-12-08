Armenia's Pashinyan blames parliamentary opposition for delivering Nagorno-Karabakh, threatens to present evidence

After coming to power in 2018, I was introduced to the process of negotiations, the logic of which didn’t imply the existence of Nagorno-Karabakh beyond the boundaries of Azerbaijan. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today.

Once again, the premier blamed the former authorities for everything and particularly blamed them for creating ‘unfavorable’ conditions for negotiations with regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “You still haven’t said a word about how you would have prevented the war. Go and think about what you would do in 2018, in 2019 and in 2020. What would you do to make sure a war didn’t break out? Why aren’t you doing it? I say that the only way to prevent a war was the return the territories, without determination of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan said, addressing the “Armenia” and “With Honor” Alliances.

According to him, he is ready to affirm his statements at any moment. “With full responsibility, I declare that the former authorities didn’t even theoretically give Nagorno-Karabakh an opportunity to not be a part of Azerbaijan,” the head of government said and went on to blame his predecessors for plundering the army and country. “I suggest holding a closed-door session. I will bring documents used during the previous negotiations to prove that I’m right,” he declared, after which everyone in the room started shouting and making allegations against each other.