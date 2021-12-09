Newspaper: Armenia PM asks for political, propaganda support from extra-parliamentary political forces

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: Last Saturday [PM] Nikol Pashinyan took part in the regular sitting of the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces. Let us note that solely the political forces which are looking for every possible opportunity to collaborate with Pashinyan are participating in these sittings.

According to Past newspaper’s information, despite the quite full agenda, the main axis of Saturday's meeting was on matters in connection with [Armenia-Azerbaijan border] delimitation and demarcation. According to our source, Pashinyan asked the political forces participating in the meeting for political and propaganda support in connection with the developments that are expected in the near future. In his speech, he detailed that he needs support—including on social platforms, too—amid the delimitation process and the possible unblocking of [regional] roads.