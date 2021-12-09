Newspaper: Number of deaths in Armenia rise sharply this year

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: 27,136 people died in Armenia in January-October this year. According to the statistical committee, the number of deaths in January-October last year was 25,520, in 2019 21,603 people died; that is, this year the number of deaths increased by 1,616.

According to official figures, 3,755 people died from Covid-19 in January-October this year, whereas 1,431 cases of deaths were registered in the same period last year. In our country, 794 people died from Covid-19 in October, while 427—in September, 203—in August.

Only 227 cases are the cases as a result of military actions during the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]] war in 2020, the civil status registrations of which were made in April-October this year.

Besides this, Zhoghovurd daily learned that the number of births in the RA has increased. In the first 10 months of this year, the number of births in our republic was 30,282, in the same period last year—30,147, in 2019—29,910; that is, the number of births increased by 135 compared to the same period last year.