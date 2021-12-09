MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions late Wednesday night

YEREVAN. – Late Wednesday evening, the units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire—from various-caliber firearms—in the direction of the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
But the adversary's shooting was silenced by retaliatory actions, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
No one was wounded from the Armenian side.
The MOD of Armenia calls on the Azerbaijanis defense ministry to refrain from provocative actions aimed at aggravating the situation.