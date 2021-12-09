News
Thursday
December 09
MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions late Wednesday night
MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions late Wednesday night
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Late Wednesday evening, the units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire—from various-caliber firearms—in the direction of the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

But the adversary's shooting was silenced by retaliatory actions, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

No one was wounded from the Armenian side.

The MOD of Armenia calls on the Azerbaijanis defense ministry to refrain from provocative actions aimed at aggravating the situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
