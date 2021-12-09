300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 300 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 341,768 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,747 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 202, the total respective number so far is 323,016, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,541—a drop by 79 from the previous day.
And 7,741 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,427,511 such tests have been performed to date.