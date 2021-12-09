Armenia envoy, US congresswoman discuss situation after 44-day Artsakh war

Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the US, had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Young Kim (R – California), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Embassy of Armenia in Washington D.C.
Ambassador Makunts and Congresswoman Kim discussed the situation after the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) last year. The ambassador stressed that bellicose and destructive statements by the leadership of Azerbaijan undermine the efforts aimed at restoration of regional peace and stability.
Also, Ambassador Makunts emphasized the importance of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s comprehensive settlement within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, and stressed the need for the unconditional return of all Armenian prisoners of war still being held by Azerbaijan.