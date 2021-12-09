Armenia government restricts access to open information from gov.am, govtravel.am

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government made a decision whereby it restricted access to open information from the gov.am and govtravel.am websites of Armenia, and substantiated this decision with security concerns.
The justification of this decision states that as a result of a study conditioned by the war unleashed by the adversary on September 27, 2020, extensive materials were revealed which refer to the state information posted openly and with direct access on the websites, and this is to the detriment of Armenia's national interest.
The government claims, however, that the abovementioned decision does not restrict access to information posted on e-gov.am and govtravel.am, but rather changes the mode of obtaining it, as access to relevant information shall now be granted through inquiries, in particular within the framework of the law on freedom of information.
And the second point of this decision has restricted open access to information about the flights of Armenia’s state officials.