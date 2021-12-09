Armenia opposition MP: Authorities present at household level establishment technical furnishing on frontline

Those who state that border security—including social and living security—is 100-percent guaranteed, either do not have a deep understanding of what the frontline is, or they aim to mislead the public and present the situation in bright colors. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and a security expert, told reporters this in the NA Thursday.

"We have two tasks. The first [is] the formation of the main [Armenia-Azerbaijan border] lines in the newly formed [border] lines, which assumes the provision of social and living conditions, communications, necessary infrastructure which would enable the making of supplies—both in terms of rear support and armament. We have the second task: The new realities are forcing the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to carry out drastic revisions on the frontline, which has not been implemented up to this point," he said.

According to Abrahamyan, the Armenian authorities as well as some circles are purposefully trying to present the establishment of the necessary infrastructure and technical furnishing on the frontline at a very household level.

"The border infrastructure is quite multi-layered. It assumes roads, secure connection between positions for movement of vehicles and troops. It assumes the ability to conduct defensive, counter-offensive, offensive operations in any conditions. In the current situation, the Armenian authorities do not resolve these issues in any way," the opposition MP said.