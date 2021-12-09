News
Georgia formally refuses attending '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting
Georgia formally refuses attending '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has announced that Georgia will not take part in the "3+3" format meeting scheduled for Friday, the First Channel television of the country reported, citing the ministry.

Georgia will not consider the option of participating in that format.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has repeatedly expressed a clear position on the initiative of regional cooperation in the so-called 3+3 format (…). We do not consider participating in that format, and therefore Georgia will not be represented at that meeting scheduled for December 10," the foreign ministry stated.

The first aforesaid meeting within the framework of the "3+3" format is slated for Friday in Moscow, the Turkish foreign ministry had announced earlier. Accordingly, the delegations from Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia—and led by their deputy foreign ministers—will attend this meeting.
