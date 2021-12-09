Armenia Parliament Speaker sues opposition MP Aregnaz Manukyan for previous allegations

I have filed a lawsuit against deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Aregnaz Manukyan. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan declared during today’s discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Criminal Code and related laws.
The parliamentary speaker slammed Manukyan for making false allegations. “A little while ago, I filed a lawsuit against Aregnaz Manukyan with regard to false allegations. Over the past three months, Manukyan has made four groundless allegations against me,” Simonyan said.
According to Simonyan, the deputy will have to be held liable in court. Simonyan expressed certainty that the court will oblige her to apologize.
Earlier, Manukyan had accused Simonyan of getting rich at the expense of the state budget. According to Manukyan, Simonyan is getting rich through Euroasphalt Company, which always wins the state tenders for road construction. Alen Simonyan’s brother holds the position of director of this company.