Thursday
December 09
American Studies center to open at Yerevan State University
American Studies center to open at Yerevan State University
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Center for American Studies, with education and research components, will be opened at Yerevan State University (YSU), acting rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan told a press conference Thursday.

According to him, the opening of this center is the result of collaboration between the YSU, the US embassy in Armenia and the University of Arizona, and based on that, attempts will be made to expand this program.

He said that on the basis of this center there will also be a Master's program, in which 16 students have already been enrolled.

"We hope that they will apply their knowledge to deepen Armenian-American relations," Hovhannisyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
