Armenia MFA officials pay tribute to innocent victims of genocides

Today, on the occasion of International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of this Crime, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Ghevondyan, General Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Boris Sahakyan and other officials paid their tribute to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust and the genocides of the Assyrians and Yazidis.

Reference: On September 11, 2015, during the 69th Session, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted Resolution 69/323, by which December 9th was declared the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of this Crime.