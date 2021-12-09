Armenia PM receives IFRC Secretary General

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain.
The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing active cooperation with the IFRC in resolving a range of humanitarian issues. Nikol Pashinyan, in particular, stressed the fact of a number of humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war against Artsakh and the need for active involvement of the International Federation of the Red Cross for their settlement. The head of government added that following the war and up till now, Azerbaijan continues to fail to fulfill its obligations under the November 9, 2020 statement, and stressed the importance of the adequate reaction from international organizations for ensuring return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.
The Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Jagan Chapagain noted that effective and close cooperation has been established with the Government of the Republic of Armenia and added that the Federation will continue its active efforts aimed at contributing to the solution of various humanitarian issues.
Issues related to the humanitarian programs implemented by the Federation in Armenia were also discussed during the meeting.