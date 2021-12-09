Ex-chief advisor to Armenia PM Hakob Simidyan appointed Minister of Environment

Armenia environment minister sacked

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened intense fire toward Gegharkunik Province military positions

Armenia President meets with Emir of Qatar

Azerbaijan opened fire on Artsakh village tractor operator, says Machkalashen mayor

Parliament ruling majority obstructs decriminalizing severe insult in Armenia

Armenia deputy defense minister: No group has come from Moscow for demarcation

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws in first reading

Ambassador: American Studies center at YSU will play important role in deepening relations with Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives IFRC Secretary General-led delegation

Armenia PM receives IFRC Secretary General

Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker sues opposition MP Aregnaz Manukyan for previous allegations

Law will lead to positive changes in Armenia universities’ administration, says US ambassador

Georgia formally refuses attending '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting

Armenia MFA officials pay tribute to innocent victims of genocides

2 Azerbaijanis killed in mine explosion near Karabakh's Karin Tak village

MFA: Armenia will continue to work diligently to raise awareness of genocides

American Studies center to open at Yerevan State University

Gerasimov: Russian military in Karabakh working to restore peaceful life in region

Armenia opposition MP: Authorities present at household level establishment technical furnishing on frontline

Bomb threat in Yerevan building

Armenia: 6,500 people in border communities to receive cash for winter needs

Armenia government restricts access to open information from gov.am, govtravel.am

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia envoy, US congresswoman discuss situation after 44-day Artsakh war

All Azerbaijan soldiers captured in Karabakh have been returned, says Rustam Muradov

Armenia legislature approves 2022 draft state budget

Armenia wounded soldier undergoes surgery

300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Turkey MFA: First meeting of ‘3+3’ format on South Caucasus to be held Friday, Armenia will also participate

Armenia parliament to convene special session on December 15

MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions late Wednesday night

Newspaper: Number of deaths in Armenia rise sharply this year

Newspaper: Armenia PM asks for political, propaganda support from extra-parliamentary political forces

Meta plans to fully reopen its US offices in January

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded from shot fired by fellow serviceman

Raisi, Erdogan discuss cooperation in many fields

Armenia's Pashinyan blames parliamentary opposition for delivering Nagorno-Karabakh, threatens to present evidence

Armenia PM: Even today I am ready to deliver my son in exchange of Armenian POWs

Armenia Parliament Speaker: We haven't stopped and won't stop efforts for our boys to return safe and sound

Opposition 'Armenia' faction: All statements made in parliament need to be explored and investigated comprehensively

Armenia PM: Mutual understanding was reached during meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents in Sochi

Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan continues to threaten Armenia's safety and sovereignty

Karabakh Ombudsman: 21-year-old resident of Martuni region was subjected to violence by Azerbaijanis

Armenia PM: Several circumstances behind loss of Karabakh's Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher contain state secret

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia will have railway communication with Iran and Russia via Azerbaijan's territory

Lavrov underscores need to launch demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border during talk with Mirzoyan

PM: Armenia will participate in initial meeting in '3+3' format

Joe Biden: Putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine is 'not on the table'

Armenia PM: Final status of Nagorno-Karabakh doesn't imply its independence

Assistants to deputies of opposition 'Armenia' parliamentary faction summoned to National Security Service

Armenia Parliament Speaker's meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen is over

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh issue, November 26 agreements and '3+3' format

Armenia's Pashinyan rules out possibility of provision of corridor to Baku through Armenian territory

Putin says Iran's President might pay visit to Russia

Armenia Parliament Speaker in meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen

Armenia Parliament Speaker to move to governmental mansion in Yerevan district soon

Armenia MOD has new General Secretary

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army fires at water truck of Armenian military unit in border's southeastern direction

NEWS.am daily digest: 08.12.21

Armenia MOD refutes Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian side fired at Azerbaijani army

Armenia PM refutes opposition MP's statement that government is implementing verbal agreements

Armenia President travels to Qatar

ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition MP asks finance minister about operation of Amulsar gold mine

Minister briefs UK envoy on details of justice sector digitalization

Armenia opposition new MP is sitting with her back to parliament sessions’ hall

Armenia MFA draws OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s attention to UN International Court of Justice orders

Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia

Armenia frontline furnishing in progress (PHOTOS)

10 captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan 4 days ago are questioned

Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan to file two lawsuits against Armenia in 2022

Azerbaijani MFA: Yerevan transmitted mine maps to Azerbaijan 3 days before ICJ's decision

Iran is ready to connect electric networks to Azerbaijan and Russia

Armenia parliament holding secret ballot for election of Audit Chamber member

Yerevan law enforcement manages to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue

Russia Prosecutor General congratulates Armenian counterpart on his birthday

Armenia revenue committee chief meets Iran customs service head at Meghri border checkpoint

Yerevan police apprehending protesters who are blocking Marshal Baghramyan Avenue

Parents of missing and captured Armenian servicemen shut down road near parliament (LIVE)

Azerbaijan, Turkey FMs discuss ‘3+3’ cooperation platform with participation of other regional countries

Attachment imposed on Armenia ex-defense minister Ohanyan, ex-President Sargsyan's former security chief’s properties

Film about Artsakh is submitted for competition at Golden Globe Awards

US congressmen approve about $ 770 billion draft defense budget for 2022

Russia reports 30,752 new COVID-19 cases

Chile parliament approves same-sex marriage bill

168.am: Border demarcation, delimitation commission members arrive in Armenia on board Russia MOD plane

Joint statement: Armenia officials’ statements on captives pose obstacles to human rights activities

Armenia parliament continues 2022 draft state budget debates

Copper price remains almost unchanged

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Legislature adopts amendments to law on Armenia citizenship

Armenia National Assembly passes bill on amendments, addenda to Civil Code

410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman in Paris, speaks about Azerbaijan genocidal policy after recent war (PHOTOS)

World oil prices falling

Armenia FM to head for Paris

Missing, captured soldiers’ families spend night at Armenia legislature entrance

Karabakh President stresses role of Russia peacekeeping mission