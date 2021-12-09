Armenia Parliament Speaker receives IFRC Secretary General-led delegation

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received the delegation led by Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain.
As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, Simonyan highly appreciated the role of the Federation in the capacity-building of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and resistance to natural disasters. He also stated that the delegation is in Armenia in a very difficult period when Armenia is still bearing the consequences of the 44-day war that Azerbaijan unleashed with the help of Turkey and mercenaries and when there are any issues that remain unsolved.
The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian issues that the 44-day war caused and attached importance to the Federation’s mandate in terms of settlement of those issues. The parliamentary speaker informed the guests about his meeting with the parents of prisoners of war and missing servicemen yesterday and mentioned the primary role of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages.
The Secretary General expressed willingness to transmit the remarks of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of displaced persons, the situation created as a result of the pandemic, needs assessment and solutions.