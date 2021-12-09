Ambassador: American Studies center at YSU will play important role in deepening relations with Armenia

The Center for American Studies to open at Yerevan State University (YSU) will play an important role in deepening Armenian-American relations, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy told a press conference Thursday.

She called the opening of this center and the launch of the Master's program in American Studies a significant event. According to her, this Master's program will enable Armenian university students to study American politics, diplomacy and economics, as well as gain skills that will allow them to get to know the US better and help the Armenian public understand its realities.

The Master's program will help train staff who can better understand American approaches and contribute to Armenian-American relations, and this program plays an important and significant role in strengthening and deepening bilateral relations, Tracy added.

Also, the American diplomat noted that the launch of this program coincides with two important dates: the 30th anniversaries of Armenia's independence and the establishment of Armenian-American diplomatic relations. She reminded that the US Embassy in Yerevan was opened in December 1991, and it is symbolic that 30 years later, the Center for American Studies opens at YSU.

Lynne Tracy expressed hope that American students will also be able to come to Armenia and enroll in this program. She said they will continue their efforts to make it more interesting, and noted the cooperation between YSU and the University of Arizona, as well as the cooperation between YSU and the US Embassy in Yerevan, which has a long history.