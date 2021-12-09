Iran, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in petrol and natural gas sectors

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Javad Owji and SOCAR’s Executive Director Rovnag Abdullayev discussed the development of energy relations and the strengthening of cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, Mehr reports.
During the meeting, Owji emphasized the importance of development of bilateral ties and cooperation between Tehran and Baku in the petrol and natural gas sectors.
The parties also discussed the development of natural gas cooperation, the implementation of the trilateral agreement of Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on swap gas and the preparation for the stages of the transaction.