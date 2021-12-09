News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in petrol and natural gas sectors
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in petrol and natural gas sectors
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Javad Owji and SOCAR’s Executive Director Rovnag Abdullayev discussed the development of energy relations and the strengthening of cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, Mehr reports.

During the meeting, Owji emphasized the importance of development of bilateral ties and cooperation between Tehran and Baku in the petrol and natural gas sectors.

The parties also discussed the development of natural gas cooperation, the implementation of the trilateral agreement of Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on swap gas and the preparation for the stages of the transaction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran is ready to connect electric networks to Azerbaijan and Russia
During the meeting, the Iranian minister...
 World oil prices falling
According to the trading data and analysts…
 World oil prices going up
According to the trading data…
 Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices
The territorial administration and infrastructure minister attended the official launch of this power plant in Yerevan…
 Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)
Subsequently, Pashinyan, accompanied by CEO Giovanni Rubini at Renco S.p.A., toured it…
 Gas prices in Europe drop below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters
The overall decline in gas prices in Europe since the beginning of the day is 2.4%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos