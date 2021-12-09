Armenia President meets with Emir of Qatar

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Qatar on a working visit, met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The Emir of Qatar lauded the atmosphere of mutual trust and constructive dialogue between Armenia and Qatar.
President Sarkissian noted that Armenia is interested in deepening cooperation with the Gulf countries, and in that context, Qatar is one of Armenia's important partners.
Also, the President provided information on the situation in Armenia and its the current challenges, in particular, on humanitarian issues.
The President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar stressed the great potential for cooperation between the two friendly countries, as well as the mutual readiness to expand and strengthen their relations. They reflected also on the agreements reached during their previous meetings, the implementation of which, however, had slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war last year, and stressed the need to implement them as quickly as possible.
President Sarkissian said that Armenia aspires to become a leader in high tech and innovations, adding that the country has great investment opportunities in various domains.
The President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar touched upon regional issues, too.