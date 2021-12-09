News
Azerbaijan opened fire on Artsakh village tractor operator, says Machkalashen mayor
Azerbaijan opened fire on Artsakh village tractor operator, says Machkalashen mayor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani side on Thursday opened fire on the tractor operator of Machkalashen village in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Machkalashen mayor Lernik Avanesyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said that the incident took place while doing agricultural work.

"Nothing happened to the tractor operator. After the shooting, we took the tractor out of that place," the village mayor added.

Avanesyan said that the adversary had fired five times from a large-caliber weapon, and several times from a machine gun.

"Those shots were fired for about a minute. The Russian peacekeepers were working today, they were not [here]; they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] took advantage of the situation. Now they [i.e., the Russian peacekeepers] have come already, everything is calm," Lernik Avanesyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
