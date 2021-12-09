Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy kicks off, Armenia PM is also participating

US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy has kicked off. The two-day online event has gathered representatives of over 100 countries, and Armenia is among the guests.
On the first day of the Summit, the leaders of states, civil society and the private sector will discuss the paths to overcome the threats to democracy and will try to shape the agenda for restoration of democracy together. The three main topics on the agenda are how to resist authoritarianism, combat corruption and advance respect for human rights.
The Summit for Democracy is one of Joe Biden’s campaign pledges to try to restore and strengthen democracy around the world on the backdrop of the uplift of autocratic governments.
Georgia is the only country from among Armenia’s neighbors that has been invited to the Summit for Democracy. Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran aren’t included in the list of guests released in Politico magazine. Besides the Near Baltic states from the post-Soviet territory, only four countries are invited, including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. Both Russia and China aren’t invited.
A speech by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is not part of the agenda of the two-day event posted on the official website of the White House.