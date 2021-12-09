Ex-chief advisor to Armenia PM Hakob Simidyan appointed Minister of Environment

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Hakob Simidyan, who has been relieved of the post of Chief Advisor to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan upon the latter’s decision, will be appointed Minister of Environment.
Earlier today, Romanos Petrosyan was relieved of the post of Minister of Environment. According to the presses, Petrosyan will be appointed Head of the State Supervision Service. By the decision of Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Ulikhanyan was relieved of the post of Head of the State Supervision Service today.