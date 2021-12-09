News
Zakharova: Moscow hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders reaffirm commitment to implementing agreements
Zakharova: Moscow hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders reaffirm commitment to implementing agreements
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia welcomes all efforts for normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said today.

“We consider the continuation of constant contacts between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan important. We hope the heads of both states reaffirm their commitment to implementing all the trilateral agreements following the meeting scheduled to take place on Dec. 15 in Brussels. We hope the support to the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group is reaffirmed…In this stage, the activities of the Co-Chairs are focused on the solutions to the priority humanitarian issues,” Zakharova said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
