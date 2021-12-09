Cem Ozdemir who initiated adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution is Germany's first minister with migration history

Germany’s new Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir is the first minister of the Federal Republic of Germany with a history of migration, DW reports.
His parents were labor migrants who moved from Turkey in the early 1960s when Germany had a huge lack of workers and they met in Germany. Ozdemir was born in 1965 in Bad Urach.
At the age of 16, Ozdemir joined the Green Party, pursued a successful career, and in 1994, he became the first deputy of Turkish descent in the German Bundestag. Between 2008 and 2018, he served as one of the two co-chairs of the political party.
Ozdemir was the initiator and one of the most active supporters for adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolution approved on June 2, 2016 by the Bundestag. After the adoption of the resolution, he received threats, and the number of death threats reached a point where the federal agency for criminal cases was compelled to take measures to ensure the politician’s safety.