Cem Ozdemir who initiated adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution is Germany's first minister with migration history
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany’s new Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir is the first minister of the Federal Republic of Germany with a history of migration, DW reports.

His parents were labor migrants who moved from Turkey in the early 1960s when Germany had a huge lack of workers and they met in Germany. Ozdemir was born in 1965 in Bad Urach.

At the age of 16, Ozdemir joined the Green Party, pursued a successful career, and in 1994, he became the first deputy of Turkish descent in the German Bundestag. Between 2008 and 2018, he served as one of the two co-chairs of the political party.

Ozdemir was the initiator and one of the most active supporters for adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolution approved on June 2, 2016 by the Bundestag. After the adoption of the resolution, he received threats, and the number of death threats reached a point where the federal agency for criminal cases was compelled to take measures to ensure the politician’s safety.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Union Against Genocide founder, chairman Ali Ertem dies in Germany
This Turkish intellectual had fought for nearly two decades for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian genocides…
 Armenian National Committee: Australia government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide is matter of time
As per executive director Haig Kayserian of the Armenian National Committee of Australia…
 Australia parliament to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition
If the majority of speakers at the House of Representatives debate in favor of the motion…
 Synopsys boss pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Chi-Foon Chan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan...
 Ukrainian MPs visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Yesterday members of the...
 ARF-D representative: If House of Lords adopts Armenian Genocide bill, it will become a law for the government
Asked if there are sufficient political grounds to...
