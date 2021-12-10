Russian Aerospace Forces consider practice of reconnaissance and strike UAVs during Karabakh conflict

During the military exercises in 2021, the Russian Aerospace Forces took into consideration the practice of using reconnaissance and strike UAVs during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Commander of the Special Air and Missile Defense Army of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Andrey Demin declared.
“The air defense military units are organizing combat readiness through planned military exercises and improving it during drills with air defense formations and military units. The practice in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict where reconnaissance and strike UAVs were massively used for the first time, was taken into consideration,” he said in an interview with Nezavisimoe Voennoe Obozrenie weekly.
“In addition, the special focus was on the preparation of troops for countering unmanned aerial vehicles, taking into consideration the practice in the armed conflicts in Syria and Armenia,” Demin emphasized.