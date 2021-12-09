Armenia Shirak Province ex-deputy governor Boris Aleksanov dies

Boris Aleksanov, former deputy governor of Shirak Province of Armenia and one of the founders of the regional organization of the Republican Party of Armenia in Shirak Province, has died, Aravot.am reports.

“He is one of the old politicians and has served as chairman of the board of the regional organization of the Republican Party of Armenia for a long time. The regional organization told Aravot.am that he was a member of the Republican Party of Armenia and an active partisan until his death.

Recently, Mr. Aleksanov had certain health problems, but solved them. His death came as a surprise. We had talked a few days ago, and he was going to attend the congress of the political party as a delegate. He was a person who stood out from the rest in Gyumri with his look and unique style,” organizing coordinator of the district organization of the political party in Gyumri, member of the Council of Elders of Gyumri Narek Mirzoyan said, the source reports.