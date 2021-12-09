News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia Shirak Province ex-deputy governor Boris Aleksanov dies
Armenia Shirak Province ex-deputy governor Boris Aleksanov dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Boris Aleksanov, former deputy governor of Shirak Province of Armenia and one of the founders of the regional organization of the Republican Party of Armenia in Shirak Province, has died, Aravot.am reports.

“He is one of the old politicians and has served as chairman of the board of the regional organization of the Republican Party of Armenia for a long time. The regional organization told Aravot.am that he was a member of the Republican Party of Armenia and an active partisan until his death.

Recently, Mr. Aleksanov had certain health problems, but solved them. His death came as a surprise. We had talked a few days ago, and he was going to attend the congress of the political party as a delegate. He was a person who stood out from the rest in Gyumri with his look and unique style,” organizing coordinator of the district organization of the political party in Gyumri, member of the Council of Elders of Gyumri Narek Mirzoyan said, the source reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos