Investigative Committee: Motion filed for arrest of 5 of 10 POWs returned to Armenia on Dec. 4

Charges have been brought against 5 of the 10 prisoners of war who were returned to Armenia on December 4, and the motion to arrest them has been filed with the court. This is what Spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Vardan Tadevosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to the Investigative Committee, the servicemen are charged with violating the rules for on-duty combat service or combat service that caused heavy consequences.

The spokesperson also informed that the Investigative Committee is currently considering the motions for arrest, and the court hearings are in progress.

On December 4, through Russia’s mediation, Azerbaijan transferred to Armenia 10 Armenian servicemen who were captured during the battles that took place in the eastern direction of the border of Armenia (the servicemen were transferred to Yerevan via a plane by former commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, Deputy Commander of the Southern Military Okrug of the Russian Armed Forces, General Rustam Muradov).

Earlier, on November 23, during an online press conference, Nikol Pashinyan declared that there are criminal cases launched and it is necessary to clarify the circumstances behind each case of capture.