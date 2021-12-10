News
Friday
December 10
Newspaper: Armenia parliament recent fight case to have former ones’ fate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: As it is known, the case of the [recent] NA [(National Assembly)] incident has been sent to the NSS [(National Security Service)] to prepare materials [on it]. The third day of preparation of the materials has ended, and there is no clarity at the NSS yet whether to file a criminal case or not.

And why has such a situation been created? The thing is that the assistants of the MPs of the [opposition] "Armenia" Bloc do not give specific names as to who hit them; moreover, they say that there is no one who beat them and there will not be. 

We were informed that NA MP assistant Gerasim Vardanyan, who ended up at the focus of the incident, has specifically refused to give an explanation. But the NA MPs who were at the focus of the fight have said that they had not beaten anyone, heard voices, and saw [that] the assistants were fighting.

Judging by the situation, the NSS will follow the example of the SIS [(Special Investigation Service)] in this case, will not file a criminal case, or in case of filing [it], it will drop [it], as happened this year, on August 24 and 25, in the case of the other incidents in the NA [sessions’] hall, when it was obvious, and there were many video recordings of who hitting whom how many times, but no criminal case was filed.
This text available in   Հայերեն
