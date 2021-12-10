News
Special court session to be held on case of imprisoned Armenia opposition MP
Special court session to be held on case of imprisoned Armenia opposition MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Based on the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the court of first instance has set a special court session Friday on the criminal case against Dr. Armen Charchyan, the imprisoned MP from the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia. Charchyan's lawyer Erik Aleksanyan wrote about this on Facebook.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday made a decision on the constitutionality of Article 31, Section 1, Clause 3, and Article 295, Section 1, Clause 2 second paragraph of the Criminal Procedure Code, and it ruled that a person in custody cannot be kept in custody from the moment of acquiring the status of an MP.

Armen Charchyan is charged with electoral fraud.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
