News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
347 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
347 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 347 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,115 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,767 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,208, the total respective number so far is 324,224, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,652—a drop by 889 from the previous day.

And 6,416 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,433,927 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 19 more coronavirus patients have died…
 410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but seven of them—from some other illnesses…
 240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 28 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Newspaper: Armenia gets more than $11M from international organizations, several countries for Covid prevention
But not all Armenian citizens infected with the coronavirus are treated for free…
 95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And nine more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 COVID-19 in Armenia: 327 new cases
In fact, 10,479 patients are currently being treated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos