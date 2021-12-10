347 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 347 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,115 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,767 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,208, the total respective number so far is 324,224, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,652—a drop by 889 from the previous day.
And 6,416 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,433,927 such tests have been performed to date.