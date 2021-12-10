Armenia FM briefs Francophonie chief on regional security issues (PHOTOS)

Armenia protesting residents reopen Martuni-Vardenis motorway due to border tension

Armenia parliament passes changes to some laws

Armenia MOD: Deputy commander was told in Vardenis that car taking wounded soldier to Yerevan would be obstructed

347 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia opposition movement staging protest inside MFA building

Armenia has new environment minister

Artsakh MFA: Referendum on independence is solid legal basis for statehood

Special court session to be held on case of imprisoned Armenia opposition MP

Biden promises Zelenskyy to punish Russia in case of invasion of Ukraine

Newspaper: Armenia parliament recent fight case to have former ones’ fate

Newspaper: What is reason for recent long visit to Armenia by ex-commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh?

Petition to arrest one of accused Armenia soldiers returned from Azerbaijan captivity is granted

Russian Aerospace Forces consider practice of reconnaissance and strike UAVs during Karabakh conflict

Investigative Committee: Motion filed for arrest of 5 of 10 POWs returned to Armenia on Dec. 4

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief hosts Iran Customs Administration head

Armenia Shirak Province ex-deputy governor Boris Aleksanov dies

Constitutional Court announces decision on release of arrested MPs of opposition 'Armenia' parliamentary faction

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in petrol and natural gas sectors

Lavrov: We understand the complexity of the situation in Armenia, but it's not right to speculate Russia's role

Cem Ozdemir who initiated adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution is Germany's first minister with migration history

Armenia FM, France Secretary of State sign 'Roadmap for Armenian-French Economic Cooperation'

Armenia PM scheduled to deliver speech at Summit for Democracy on Dec. 10

Zakharova says news about recall of Russia's Ambassador to Armenia is misinformation

Opposition 'Armenia' Alliance: 3 deputies of parliamentary faction will be released

Attorney: MP Armen Charchyan needs to be released immediately by virtue of Armenia Constitutional Court decision

Armenia ex-environment minister Romanos Petrosyan appointed Head of State Supervision Service

Armenia MOD: 2 Armenian soldiers receive slight firearm injuries as a result of Azerbaijanis' provocation

NEWS.am daily digest: 09.12.21

Zakharova: Moscow hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders reaffirm commitment to implementing agreements

Zakharova on Aliyev's statement and murders of Armenian peaceful civilians

Ex-chief advisor to Armenia PM Hakob Simidyan appointed Minister of Environment

Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy kicks off, Armenia PM is also participating

Armenia environment minister sacked

Residents of Armenia's Vardenis shut down Martuni-Vardenis road in support of opposition alliance's leader (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened intense fire toward Gegharkunik Province military positions

Armenia President meets with Emir of Qatar

Azerbaijan opened fire on Artsakh village tractor operator, says Machkalashen mayor

Parliament ruling majority obstructs decriminalizing severe insult in Armenia

Armenia deputy defense minister: No group has come from Moscow for demarcation

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws in first reading

Ambassador: American Studies center at YSU will play important role in deepening relations with Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives IFRC Secretary General-led delegation

Armenia PM receives IFRC Secretary General

Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker sues opposition MP Aregnaz Manukyan for previous allegations

Law will lead to positive changes in Armenia universities’ administration, says US ambassador

Georgia formally refuses attending '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting

Armenia MFA officials pay tribute to innocent victims of genocides

2 Azerbaijanis killed in mine explosion near Karabakh's Karin Tak village

MFA: Armenia will continue to work diligently to raise awareness of genocides

American Studies center to open at Yerevan State University

Gerasimov: Russian military in Karabakh working to restore peaceful life in region

Armenia opposition MP: Authorities present at household level establishment technical furnishing on frontline

Bomb threat in Yerevan building

Armenia: 6,500 people in border communities to receive cash for winter needs

Armenia government restricts access to open information from gov.am, govtravel.am

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia envoy, US congresswoman discuss situation after 44-day Artsakh war

All Azerbaijan soldiers captured in Karabakh have been returned, says Rustam Muradov

Armenia legislature approves 2022 draft state budget

Armenia wounded soldier undergoes surgery

300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Turkey MFA: First meeting of ‘3+3’ format on South Caucasus to be held Friday, Armenia will also participate

Armenia parliament to convene special session on December 15

MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions late Wednesday night

Newspaper: Number of deaths in Armenia rise sharply this year

Newspaper: Armenia PM asks for political, propaganda support from extra-parliamentary political forces

Meta plans to fully reopen its US offices in January

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded from shot fired by fellow serviceman

Raisi, Erdogan discuss cooperation in many fields

Armenia's Pashinyan blames parliamentary opposition for delivering Nagorno-Karabakh, threatens to present evidence

Armenia PM: Even today I am ready to deliver my son in exchange of Armenian POWs

Armenia Parliament Speaker: We haven't stopped and won't stop efforts for our boys to return safe and sound

Opposition 'Armenia' faction: All statements made in parliament need to be explored and investigated comprehensively

Armenia PM: Mutual understanding was reached during meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents in Sochi

Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan continues to threaten Armenia's safety and sovereignty

Karabakh Ombudsman: 21-year-old resident of Martuni region was subjected to violence by Azerbaijanis

Armenia PM: Several circumstances behind loss of Karabakh's Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher contain state secret

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia will have railway communication with Iran and Russia via Azerbaijan's territory

Lavrov underscores need to launch demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border during talk with Mirzoyan

PM: Armenia will participate in initial meeting in '3+3' format

Joe Biden: Putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine is 'not on the table'

Armenia PM: Final status of Nagorno-Karabakh doesn't imply its independence

Assistants to deputies of opposition 'Armenia' parliamentary faction summoned to National Security Service

Armenia Parliament Speaker's meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen is over

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh issue, November 26 agreements and '3+3' format

Armenia's Pashinyan rules out possibility of provision of corridor to Baku through Armenian territory

Putin says Iran's President might pay visit to Russia

Armenia Parliament Speaker in meeting with relatives of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen

Armenia Parliament Speaker to move to governmental mansion in Yerevan district soon

Armenia MOD has new General Secretary

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army fires at water truck of Armenian military unit in border's southeastern direction

NEWS.am daily digest: 08.12.21

Armenia MOD refutes Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian side fired at Azerbaijani army

Armenia PM refutes opposition MP's statement that government is implementing verbal agreements

Armenia President travels to Qatar

ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition MP asks finance minister about operation of Amulsar gold mine

Minister briefs UK envoy on details of justice sector digitalization