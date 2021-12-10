Armenia opposition movement staging protest inside MFA building

The members of the opposition Liberation Movement are carrying out a protest in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.
One of the organizers of the movement, Ara Zohrabyan—the founder of the "Free Will" initiative and former Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia—told reporters: "[PM] Nikol Pashinyan made a statement from the NA [(National Assembly)] tribune, by which he leaked the intentions of the today’s [Armenian] government. In particular, he noted that since 2016 there is neither a practical nor a theoretical possibility in the matter of taking Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] out of Azerbaijan. This means that the today’s [Armenian] government has adopted a direct policy of leaving Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan."
He expressed a conviction that the incumbent Armenian authorities, represented by Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian, are not able to represent Armenia's interests.
"We have come to the MFA today to ask our questions and get the answers. We want them to provide official information in connection with our questions," Zohrabyan added.
The representatives of the Liberation Movement expect to receive from the MFA the answers to these questions: On the basis of which maps will the Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation and delimitation be carried out? What specialists are involved in that process? And who wants to implement these delimitations?
Ara Zohrabyan added that the November 9 document did not change anything and did not help Armenia, as the latter’s respective negotiator—that is, PM Pashinyan—did not change.