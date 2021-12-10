Armenia Police: 13 people apprehended near MFA building

Thirteen people have been taken to the police station Friday from the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.
According to the law enforcement, they have been apprehended for not carrying out the lawful request by the police officers.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the members of the opposition Liberation Movement were protesting inside the MFA building. They stated that the Armenian government has adopted a policy of leaving Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as part of Azerbaijan, and they demanded an official response from the MFA in this regard.