News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia Police: 13 people apprehended near MFA building
Armenia Police: 13 people apprehended near MFA building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Thirteen people have been taken to the police station Friday from the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

According to the law enforcement, they have been apprehended for not carrying out the lawful request by the police officers.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the members of the opposition Liberation Movement were protesting inside the MFA building. They stated that the Armenian government has adopted a policy of leaving Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as part of Azerbaijan, and they demanded an official response from the MFA in this regard.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Special court hearing underway on case of Armenia opposition lawmaker behind bars
Dr. Armen Charchyan, an MP from the "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly and former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan…
 Bomb threat in Yerevan building
The special emergency squads were dispatched to the scene…
 Armenia wounded soldier undergoes surgery
He will be helicoptered to Yerevan soon…
 Attachment imposed on Armenia ex-defense minister Ohanyan, ex-President Sargsyan's former security chief’s properties
The court granted the respective petition by the prosecutor's office…
 Fight occurs in Armenia legislature
The aide of the deputy speaker from the opposition claims that the security officers had not intervened in any way…
 Seven die in Zanzibar after eating exotic food
In rare cases turtle meat can be toxic because of a type of food poisoning known as chelonitoxism…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos