2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – Two more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 481 coronavirus tests were conducted Thursday in Artsakh, and from which 59 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 89 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 49 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 27,107 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,440 of them have come back positive.