News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Two more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 481 coronavirus tests were conducted Thursday in Artsakh, and from which 59 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 89 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 49 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 27,107 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,440 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
And sixteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Russia reports 30,752 new COVID-19 cases
The number of recovered people increased by 36,976 per day, up to 8,602,067 people...
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And fourteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but seven of them—from some other illnesses…
 4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos