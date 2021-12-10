Vardenis protesters dismiss Armenia MOD statement on obstructing car taking wounded soldier to Yerevan

The protest of the residents in Vardenis was stopped precisely because the border situation was tense, there was an incident, and we had wounded. Davit Shahnazaryan, a member of the United Vardenis bloc, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement saying that the deputy commander in Vardenis had been told by the demonstrators that they would obstruct the car that was transporting a wounded soldier to Yerevan.

"Such an incident did not happen. We have never had such an attitude towards our soldiers, our army. Despite the fact that an indefinite [protest] action had been announced, a decision was made to [re]open the [Martuni-Vardenis] road so that we would not hinder the process, the fulfillment of any task in any way. Many people taking part in the [protest] action have taken part in the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last year] and felt on their skin all the hardships of the war. How can these people hinder the one transferring a wounded soldier? An ambulance even came, they said there was a car accident, and the residents quickly [re]opened the road for it to pass. How can they hinder the one who oversees their safety?" asked the member of the aforesaid bloc.

According to Shahnazaryan, no action of the people of Vardenis can be considered as an obstacle to the functions of the Armenian army.

"Our region is the region where there are many soldiers," he added.

The Azerbaijani army units once again resorted to provocation, starting from 4:25pm on Thursday, opening intense fire—from various-caliber firearms—in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Gegharkunik Province sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. And as a result of this provocation, two Armenian servicemen sustained minor gunshot wounds.

In support of Aram Harutyunyan who heads the electoral list of the United Vardenis bloc, the residents of Vardenis had closed off the Martuni-Vardenis motorway Thursday, and presented their respective demands. After the local elections in Vardenis on December 5, when the Aharon Khachatryan and the United Vardenis blocs announced the formation of a coalition, the investigative committee of Sevan city had summoned Aram Harutyunyan for questioning, and detained him. And the court decision on whether to arrest Harutyunyan is expected to be announced Friday.