Artsakh officials visit Stepanakert memorial
Artsakh officials visit Stepanakert memorial
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) Artur Tovmasyan—together with the MPs, chairman of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan, and members of the government—on Friday visited the Stepanakert city memorial on the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Referendum, Fundamental Human Rights, and Constitution Day anniversary.

Tovmasyan paid tribute and laid a wreath at the monument to those became martyrs for the defense of the homeland.

The governmental delegation headed by the Artsakh President laid flowers on the graves—at the Military Pantheon—of the Armenians killed in the three Artsakh wars.

Also, the head of the Artsakh parliament issued a message, and the NA factions released a statement on this day.
This text available in   Հայերեն
