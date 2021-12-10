NEWS.am daily digest: 10.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 10.12.21:

• At noon Friday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the Armenian military positions at the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Armenian defense ministry reported.

But as a result of the retaliatory actions by the Armenian side, the adversary suffered human losses and was thrown back to its initial positions.

The exchange of fire continues at this moment.

• As a result of the provocation made by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border today, two Armenian servicemen received slight firearm injuries, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

As of 6 p.m. exchange of fire has stopped.

• Germany’s new Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir is the first minister of the Federal Republic of Germany with a history of migration, DW reports.

His parents were labor migrants who moved from Turkey in the early 1960s when Germany had a huge lack of workers and they met in Germany. Ozdemir was born in 1965 in Bad Urach.

Ozdemir was the initiator and one of the most active supporters for adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolution approved on June 2, 2016, by the Bundestag.

After the adoption of the resolution, he received threats, and the number of death threats reached a point where the federal agency for criminal cases was compelled to take measures to ensure the politician’s safety.

• Charges have been brought against 5 of the 10 prisoners of war who were returned to Armenia on December 4, and the motion to arrest them has been filed with the court. This is what Spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Vardan Tadevosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to the Investigative Committee, the servicemen are charged with violating the rules for on-duty combat service or combat service that caused heavy consequences.

The spokesperson also informed that the Investigative Committee is currently considering the motions for arrest, and the court hearings are in progress.

• As of Friday morning, 347 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 342,115 in the country.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,767 cases.